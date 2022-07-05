Watch CBS News
Man in wheelchair with dementia missing in Lancaster

Sheriff's detectives continued their search Monday for a wheelchair-bound man suffering from dementia and high blood pressure who went missing in Lancaster.

Eduardo Delgado was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 15th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, according to the CHP and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was believed to be using a silver wheelchair.

Delgado is Hispanic. He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs an estimated 115 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

July 4, 2022

