Man in grave condition after Downtown LA loft shooting

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a Downtown Los Angeles shooting that left a man between 18-20 years old in grave condition.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at the City Lofts apartments on Sixth and Spring Streets. A man was transported by paramedics, and after four women were detained, a 30-year-old woman claimed to have shot the man accidentally.

In the early morning hours, detectives were waiting for a search warrant to further their investigation into the shooting that happened within the loft.

It was reported there may have been a party at the location, and detectives said they will also be reviewing surveillance footage from the apartment building and in the area.

