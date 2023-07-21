Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in grave condition after Downtown LA loft shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Man in grave condition after Downtown LA loft shooting
Man in grave condition after Downtown LA loft shooting 02:06

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a Downtown Los Angeles shooting that left a man between 18-20 years old in grave condition.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at the City Lofts apartments on Sixth and Spring Streets. A man was transported by paramedics, and after four women were detained, a 30-year-old woman claimed to have shot the man accidentally.

In the early morning hours, detectives were waiting for a search warrant to further their investigation into the shooting that happened within the loft. 

It was reported there may have been a party at the location, and detectives said they will also be reviewing surveillance footage from the apartment building and in the area. 

city-loft-apartment-shooting.jpg
LAPD detectives are investigating a Downtown L.A. loft shooting where a 30-year-old woman claims to have accidentally shot a man leaving him in grave condition. KEYNEWS.TV
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 11:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.