Man in custody after pursuit, standoff on 5 Freeway in Valencia

A man was taken into custody Thursday following a pursuit that ended in a standoff on the 5 Freeway in Valencia.

(credit: CBS)

The chase started at about 8 a.m., heading south on the 5 Freeway. The driver stopped at Lyons Avenue in Valencia but did not get out, and both sides of the freeway were briefly stopped while officers worked to end the standoff.

Footage from Sky 2 showed the green SUV had a flat driver's side tire. It's not clear if that's why the driver stopped on the left shoulder of the freeway. During the brief standoff, the driver did show his hands to the officers behind him, but did not immediately get out.

At about 8:30 a.m., officers approached the vehicle from behind a shield, and pulled the driver out. He was taken into custody without further incident.