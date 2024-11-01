Man in critical condition after falling from parking garage after Dodger World Series Parade

Firefighters took a man to a local hospital after he fell from a parking garage soon after the Dodger World Series Parade.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the man fell at around 1:35 p.m. from the third floor of a parking garage near the area of 8th and Flower Streets, a few blocks away from LA Live. In their initial report, officers said the man was possibly trying to spray paint the side of a building when he fell.

Later, they said the man was "engaged in graffiti-related activity." Investigators said he landed in a "hostile crowd." The department said they used multiple resources to allow Los Angeles Fire Department crews to reach him.

He was in critical condition when they took him to the hospital.