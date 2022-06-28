Man in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Anaheim

A hit-and-run investigation was underway in Anaheim Tuesday morning, after the driver of an unknown vehicle hit a man in the road and fled from the area.

The crash was reported at 12:55 a.m., near Tustin Avenue and the 91 Freeway.

Anaheim Police Department officers dispatched to the scene found the man lying in the roadway, suffering from "injuries consistent with being hit by a car," as detailed by Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was said to be in critical condition.

There was no information on the suspect or their vehicle readily available as officers continued to investigate the scene.