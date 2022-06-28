Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Anaheim

A hit-and-run investigation was underway in Anaheim Tuesday morning, after the driver of an unknown vehicle hit a man in the road and fled from the area. 

The crash was reported at 12:55 a.m., near Tustin Avenue and the 91 Freeway. 

Anaheim Police Department officers dispatched to the scene found the man lying in the roadway, suffering from "injuries consistent with being hit by a car," as detailed by Sgt. Shane Carringer. 

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was said to be in critical condition. 

There was no information on the suspect or their vehicle readily available as officers continued to investigate the scene. 

First published on June 28, 2022 / 8:55 AM

