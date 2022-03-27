Man hospitalized after getting shot while sitting in vehicle in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in Boyle Heights Saturday, wounding one.

The shooting was reported at 2:50 p.m. on Eighth Street and Evergreen Avenue, when a man sitting in a stopped vehicle was approached by a gunman who opened fire through his window.

Authorities disclosed that the suspect fled from the scene in a car.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was said to be in stable condition.