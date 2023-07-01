Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after being shot while riding bike in Sun Valley

A 38-year-old man was shot by an unknown assailant in Sun Valley and police today are investigating the shooting.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Division responded at 11:40 p.m.  Friday to 7941 Cleon Ave. and Strathern Street where the victim told them he was riding his bicycle and noticed he had been struck by gunfire, an LAPD spokeswoman said.

The victim called Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, who took him to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no suspect description.

