Man hospitalized after being shot while driving in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot while driving in South Los Angeles on Saturday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 6:40 p.m. near Stanford Avenue and 108th Street. 

When officers arrived, the found an overturned vehicle with the victim, a 37-year-old man, inside suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is said to be in stable condition. 

There was no information immediately available on a suspect. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 10:03 PM

