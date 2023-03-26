Man hospitalized after being shot while driving in South Los Angeles

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot while driving in South Los Angeles on Saturday.

KCAL News

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 6:40 p.m. near Stanford Avenue and 108th Street.

When officers arrived, the found an overturned vehicle with the victim, a 37-year-old man, inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is said to be in stable condition.

There was no information immediately available on a suspect.