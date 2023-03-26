Man hospitalized after being shot while driving in South Los Angeles
A man has been hospitalized after he was shot while driving in South Los Angeles on Saturday.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 6:40 p.m. near Stanford Avenue and 108th Street.
When officers arrived, the found an overturned vehicle with the victim, a 37-year-old man, inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is said to be in stable condition.
There was no information immediately available on a suspect.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.