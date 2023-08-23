Man hospitalized after being shot in South Los Angeles
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home located near South Central Avenue and E. 46th Street, across the street from Sally Ride Elementary School, after learning of the shooting.
They arrived to find a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in unknown condition.
Investigators did not provide any information on a suspect involved in the shooting, but with SkyCal overhead, they could be seen surveying the driveway of the home and a garage.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
