Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after being shot in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in South LA
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in South LA 00:52

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home located near South Central Avenue and E. 46th Street, across the street from Sally Ride Elementary School, after learning of the shooting. 

They arrived to find a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in unknown condition. 

Investigators did not provide any information on a suspect involved in the shooting, but with SkyCal overhead, they could be seen surveying the driveway of the home and a garage. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 8:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.