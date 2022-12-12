Man hospitalized after being rescued from Santa Ana River

A man was rescued after being swept away by water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday.

According to Orange County Fire Authority officials, the man was saved from the portion of the river near Garden Grove Boulevard by their swift water rescue team at around 11 a.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries due to the quickly flowing water, which trapped him.

An adult male has been extracted from the water by our swift water rescue team. He is being attended to by firefighter paramedics. pic.twitter.com/DBbnhPuwSX — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) December 11, 2022

Earlier Saturday at around 7 a.m., crews with Ontario Fire Department's Urban Search & Rescue team successfully rescued a woman who had also been swept away in water at the Cucamonga Wash near Airport Drive in Ontario.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on minor injuries suffered.

#Rescue- At approx 0700 we received a call for a subject stuck in the Cucamonga Wash near Airport Dr. Firefighters from our US&R team successfully rescued the victim and She was transported with minor injuries to SARH. Stay away from all moving water! pic.twitter.com/UdqvQLLjkq — Ontario Fire Dept. (@OntarioFireDept) December 11, 2022