Man hospitalized after being rescued from Santa Ana River

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was rescued after being swept away by water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday. 

According to Orange County Fire Authority officials, the man was saved from the portion of the river near Garden Grove Boulevard by their swift water rescue team at around 11 a.m. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries due to the quickly flowing water, which trapped him. 

Earlier Saturday at around 7 a.m., crews with Ontario Fire Department's Urban Search & Rescue team successfully rescued a woman who had also been swept away in water at the Cucamonga Wash near Airport Drive in Ontario. 

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on minor injuries suffered. 

First published on December 11, 2022 / 4:42 PM

