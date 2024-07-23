Man found stabbed to death inside tent in middle of empty field in Lynwood

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing after a man was found stabbed to death inside of a tent in Lynwood.

The discovery was made a little before 12:15 p.m. in an empty field in the 11400 block of Alameda Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to the area after learning of a male not breathing in the area.

"When deputy personnel arrived at the location, they found a male Black adult inside a tent," the statement said. "Investigators learned that the victim had suffered trauma to his upper torso and had been deceased at the scene for several days."

There was no further information provided.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact deputies at (323) 890-5500.