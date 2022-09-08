Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Glendora

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 8 AM Edition)

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in Glendora on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of W. Bridwell Street at around 8:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were assisting GPD in the case.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.