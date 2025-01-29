Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot to death inside car in Compton

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a car in Compton late Tuesday. 

Deputies were called to the 2200 block of E. Rosecrans Avenue between N. Willowbrook Avenue and Mulberry Street at around 10:20 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Upon arrival, they found a man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

On Thursday, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Bell Gardens man Matthew Alvarado.

Investigators did not provide information on a suspect or motive in the incident. 

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.