Man found shot to death inside car in Compton

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a car in Compton late Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the 2200 block of E. Rosecrans Avenue between N. Willowbrook Avenue and Mulberry Street at around 10:20 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found a man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Bell Gardens man Matthew Alvarado.

Investigators did not provide information on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.