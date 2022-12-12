Man found shot to death in Carson
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Carson early Sunday morning.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight in the 21300 block of Alameda Street.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
There was no information readily available on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (323) 890-5500.
