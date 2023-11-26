Watch CBS News
Man found fatally shot in South LA alley

An investigation has been launched after a man was found shot to death in a South Los Angeles alley early Sunday morning. 

Officers were dispatched to an area near 110th Street and Vermont Avenue at around 7 a.m. after learning of the incident, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no further information provided on his identity. 

Investigators did not release any information on a possible suspect involved in the shooting. 

First published on November 26, 2023 / 10:20 AM PST

