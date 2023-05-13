Man found fatally shot in Agoura Hills condo complex

A man was found fatally shot in the head just after midnight Saturday in an Agoura Hills condominium complex.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 12:03 a.m at the complex in the 29600 block of Strawberry Hill to find a man in his 40's in a walkway behind the pool with gunshot wounds to his head.

No suspect information is available at this time as a homicide investigation is underway.