Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found fatally shot in Agoura Hills condo complex

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man was found fatally shot in the head just after midnight Saturday in an Agoura Hills condominium complex. 

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 12:03 a.m at the complex in the 29600 block of Strawberry Hill to find a man in his 40's in a walkway behind the pool with gunshot wounds to his head.

No suspect information is available at this time as a homicide investigation is underway.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 6:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.