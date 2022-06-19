Man found fatally injured in Whittier

A man was fatally injured on Sunday in Whittier, authorities said.

The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive was reported at about 5:30 a.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other further information was immediately released.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.