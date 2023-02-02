Man found dead inside car filled with leaking propane bottles in Venice

A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in Venice late Wednesday evening.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Venice Boulevard at around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was unresponsive inside of their vehicle.

Upon arrival, firefighters found what they believed to be flammable substances inside of the vehicle, noting that the car was lined with what appeared to be propane tanks, prompting them to call a hazardous materials team to the scene.

"After obtaining a better view of the inside of the vehicle, firefighters discovered that the reported propane inside the vehicle was coming from small camping-style propane bottles," said a statement from LAFD.

Firefighters believe that the man inside of the vehicle, whom they presumed to be homeless, was attempted to stay warm inside of the car by using the propane bottles.

They say that the man "succumbed to accidental asphyxiation" due to the oxygen that was displaced by the leaking bottles.

The victim's identity was not immediately known.