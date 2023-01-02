Man found dead in Canoga Park alley

A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday.

Someone discovered the body face down in an alley at about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The deceased was described as about 50 to 60 years old.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

The LAPD's Valley Traffic Division urged anyone with any information regarding the death to call them at 818-644-8114 or 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)