Security video shows man entering Azusa PD car days before officers found his body

The Azusa Police Department released security video showing a 37-year-old man entering an out-of-service patrol car days before officers found his body last week.

During a news conference, officers said Eric Valencia, 37, entered the vehicle shortly after being booked on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment. Police Chief Rocky Wenrick said Valencia had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

"While in custody and during his arrest, no force was used against Mr. Valencia," Wenrick said.

Valencia was arrested on Friday, March 20 and held over the weekend before being released on March 23.

"Mr. Valencia was released from custody with no apparent signs of distress," Wenrick said. "Surveillance video shows Mr. Valencia unlawfully entering the rear seat area of patrol unit 37."

Valencia's family said the department did not take them seriously when they tried to file a missing persons report a day after the 37-year-old father was released.

"They didn't take us seriously when we were telling them," sister-in-law Julia McCormick said. "Come to find out that he was here, in a car, the whole time."

The surveillance footage shows Valencia entering the car and closing the door behind himself, three days before a department employee preparing to wash the car found his body.

"He wasn't discovered until Thursday morning," said Michael Carillo, the family's attorney. "What happened between Monday and Thursday?"

Carillo and the family demanded to see every video recorded during the three days after Valencia entered the car. Last week, Wenrick wrote in a statement that "the vehicle had been left unlocked, and it should have been secured."

"That's police practice protocols and procedures, No.1: secure the vehicle," Carillo said.

Rear doors on police cars typically only open from the outside to prevent arrestees from escaping. Wenrick did not answer questions about whether or not Valencia was trapped inside. He did say Valencia had a working cell phone on him.

"Our records indicate we did not receive a 911 call from Mr. Valencia while he was inside the patrol vehicle," Wenrick said.

Valencia's family said they will not rest until they see all the evidence and learn what happened.

"He was a good person, and he didn't deserve to go like this," McCormick said. "We want answers and justice for him."

Investigators did not find obvious signs of trauma on Valencia's body. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner are determining the cause of death.

Wenrick said the department hired an outside firm to investigate the entire ordeal, which includes determining why the patrol was left unlocked.