Man found dead from gunshot wounds in downtown Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a death at about 9 a.m. in the area of 6th and San Julian streets. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He remains unidentified publicly as of Wednesday afternoon.

No suspect information was immediatley made available. It's not yet clear if the shooting was gang-related. 

Authorities are continuing to investigate as of Wednesday afternoon.

