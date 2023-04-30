Man found dead after 'heavy' fire breaks out in 3-story building in LA
A man's body has been discovered by firefighters battling a blaze in Los Angeles.
The fire broke out in a three-story, 12,300-square-foot building in the 8600 block of S. Broadway. There, firefighters fully extinguished the heavy fire just after 6:07 a.m. Sunday.
During their attack on the flames, firefighters discovered an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported. An active investigation is underway.
