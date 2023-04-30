Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Man found dead after 'heavy' fire breaks out in 3-story building in LA

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A man's body has been discovered by firefighters battling a blaze in Los Angeles. 

The fire broke out in a three-story, 12,300-square-foot building in the 8600 block of S. Broadway. There, firefighters fully extinguished the heavy fire just after 6:07 a.m. Sunday. 

During their attack on the flames, firefighters discovered an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other injuries were reported. An active investigation is underway. 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 7:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

