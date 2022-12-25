Watch CBS News
Man fatally stabbed in unincorporated Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday were investigating a stabbing death in unincorporated Los Angeles. 

The death occurred just before 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue. It was there that authorities responded to a report of a stabbing death. 

When they arrived, they located the victim who had been stabbed in his upper torso. He was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.

No further details were available. 

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 7:13 AM

