A probe was underway following a fatal shooting in Willowbrook.

The shooting unfolded just after 3:45 a.m. in the 600 block of E. 121st Place on Sunday.

Authorities say they responded and located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).