Man fatally shot in Lennox area

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the unincorporated Lennox area near Inglewood Monday afternoon.

The shooting is believed to have occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on Inglewood Avenue near Century Boulevard, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers said that a man was found shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There was no information available on the circumstances leading up to the shooting. No information on the suspect involved was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.