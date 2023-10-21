Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot at Halloween party in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Halloween party in Palmdale early Saturday morning. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of 55th Street East just after midnight upon learning of the shooting. 

Upon arrival, they found the victim and had him rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been revealed. 

There was no information released on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

