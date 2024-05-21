Man due in court for attacking 3 tourists in Santa Monica

A 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing two people and assaulting one near a parking structure in Santa Monica is due in court on Tuesday.

Police said all attacks were unprovoked.

Larry Ameyal Cedeno was arrested on Sunday, May 19, for allegedly attacking three tourists in the 1500 block of Fourth Street near Parking Structure 7, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers administered CPR to one of the victims as detectives searched for Cedeno, who was found a short time later.

"Two victims suffered stab wounds. One remains in critical but stable condition; the third was assaulted with no major injuries," police said in a statement.

Photo: 29-year-old Larry Ameyal Cedneo Santa Monica Police Department

Cedeno was booked him at the Santa Monica Jail, where he awaits arraignment. Police said Cedeno was on probation for larceny.

Anyone with information regarding the attacks is urged to contact Detective George Burciaga at at 310-458-8427.