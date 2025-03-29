Watch CBS News
Man dies shortly after firefighters find him inside burning Pico-Union home

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man died shortly after he was discovered inside of a burning home in the Pico-Union area on Saturday. 

It happened a little after 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Westlake Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Crews were able to extinguish the flames in under 15 minutes, but while searching the home they located the gravely injured man inside. 

The victim, only identified as a man in his 50s, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to LAFD. 

There were no other injuries reported in the fire. 

"LAFD Arson is now investigating this as a fatality structure fire. LA County Medical Examiner to determine cause of death and identification," said a release from LAFD.

