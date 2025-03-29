Man dies shortly after firefighters find him inside burning Pico-Union home

A man died shortly after he was discovered inside of a burning home in the Pico-Union area on Saturday.

It happened a little after 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Westlake Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames in under 15 minutes, but while searching the home they located the gravely injured man inside.

The victim, only identified as a man in his 50s, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to LAFD.

There were no other injuries reported in the fire.

"LAFD Arson is now investigating this as a fatality structure fire. LA County Medical Examiner to determine cause of death and identification," said a release from LAFD.