Man dies at hospital after shooting in Compton
A man was found fatally shot in Compton, authorities said Monday.
The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responding to the scene found a man wounded.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Homicide detectives were still at the scene Monday morning, looking for witnesses and evidence.
No further information was released.
