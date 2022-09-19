Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies at hospital after shooting in Compton

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

1 shot, killed in Compton
1 shot, killed in Compton 00:35

A man was found fatally shot in Compton, authorities said Monday.

compton-homicide.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responding to the scene found a man wounded.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Homicide detectives were still at the scene Monday morning, looking for witnesses and evidence.

No further information was released.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 8:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.