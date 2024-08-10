Man dies after stabbing his mother, jumping off parking structure at El Camino College

A man was found dead on Friday after he allegedly stabbed his mother and jumped off of the parking structure at El Camino College in Torrance.

Police responded to the campus parking lot at around 5:20 p.m. after receiving several calls reporting of "an apparent domestic altercation" in the area near the parking structure on Stadium Way and Redondo Beach Boulevard, according to the campus police department.

"They physically violent altercation involved a former ECC male student and his mother," ECC police said on X. They say that the student repeatedly stabbed his mother wife a knife before running into Parking Lot H "where he apparently jumped to his death from the top floor onto the sidewalk near the Softball field."

The mother was rushed to Harbor UCLA Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators took over the case, Torrance Police Department officers noted.

The campus was expected to remain closed until Monday morning.