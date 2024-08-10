Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after stabbing his mother, jumping off parking structure at El Camino College

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was found dead on Friday after he allegedly stabbed his mother and jumped off of the parking structure at El Camino College in Torrance. 

Police responded to the campus parking lot at around 5:20 p.m. after receiving several calls reporting of "an apparent domestic altercation" in the area near the parking structure on Stadium Way and Redondo Beach Boulevard, according to the campus police department. 

"They physically violent altercation involved a former ECC male student and his mother," ECC police said on X. They say that the student repeatedly stabbed his mother wife a knife before running into Parking Lot H "where he apparently jumped to his death from the top floor onto the sidewalk near the Softball field."

The mother was rushed to Harbor UCLA Medical Center in critical condition, police said. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators took over the case, Torrance Police Department officers noted. 

The campus was expected to remain closed until Monday morning. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.