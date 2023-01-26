Watch CBS News
Man dies after falling more than 50 feet at Port of Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man died at the Port of Los Angeles on Wednesday, after falling more than 50 feet to his death. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the man fell onto the deck of a ship below, from the superstructure of a cargo ship docked near Terminal 400 on the Long Beach side of the port. 

After arrival, firefighter paramedics "initiated resuscitative measures, but sadly, the man was beyond medical help," LAFD said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released. 

Circumstances surrounding the man's fall were not immediately known. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 6:13 PM

