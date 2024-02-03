Watch CBS News
Man dies after drowning in lake outside SoFi Stadium

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

One person died after drowning in the lake outside SoFi Stadium Friday night.

Authorities said they recieved a call around 9:45 p.m. after an individual was seen in the lake.

Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue team along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards responded to the scene and led the search and recovery efforts, according to the release.

A man was recovered from the lake around 11 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to SoFi Stadium's website, an electronic music concert was being held at the venue Friday night.

