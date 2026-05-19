Man dies after crashing e-scooter in Long Beach, police say

A man died after crashing a motorized scooter he was riding in Long Beach early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened at around 8:35 a.m. near Seventh Street and Orizaba Avenue, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

"When officers arrived, personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were providing medical aid on the male adult," the release said. "He was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries."

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Investigators said that preliminary findings revealed that the man was riding the scooter west on Seventh on the north sidewalk when he lost control and fell off the scooter, causing injuries. They said that speed, distracted driving and driving under the influence are not considered to be factors in what caused the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may know more was asked to contact Long Beach PD Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355.