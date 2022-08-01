Man dies after car crashes 50 feet down cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir

Person dies after vehicle careens off cliffside near Chatsworth

A 30-year-old man died after reportedly being ejected from a vehicle that crashed about 50 feet down a cliff side in the Chatsworth Reservoir, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It happened around 3:17 p.m. Monday in the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

