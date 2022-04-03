Watch CBS News

Man dies after altercation with Santa Ana PD

A man died from injuries after getting into a physical confrontation with Santa Ana Police Department officers at a La Quinta Inn on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the hotel near John Wayne Airport after receiving reports of a hostile man who was breaking windows and attacking hotel security guards.

The man and officers got into a physical confrontation and eventually he was subdued and arrested, according to Santa Ana PD. 

Eventually the male was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center. He was pronounced dead this morning at 8:55 am, according to authorities.

The man's identity has not been released nor is there information as to what provoked the man to start attacking security guards at the hotel.

He was a guest at the hotel and was reportedly alone, according to the Orange County Register.

