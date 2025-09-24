Man dead after early morning shooting in Compton

Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a Compton shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Compton Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Cherry Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

He's yet to be identified publicly as of Wednesday morning.

No information regarding a potential suspect was released. No additional details were immediatley made available.