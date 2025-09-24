Watch CBS News
Man dead after early morning shooting in Compton

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

KCAL News

Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a Compton shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Compton Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Cherry Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

He's yet to be identified publicly as of Wednesday morning.

No information regarding a potential suspect was released. No additional details were immediatley made available.

