Man dead after early morning shooting in Compton
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a Compton shooting early Wednesday morning.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Compton Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Cherry Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, first responders found a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
He's yet to be identified publicly as of Wednesday morning.
No information regarding a potential suspect was released. No additional details were immediatley made available.