Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after being trapped under a marble slab in Van Nuys

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 47-year-old man was critically injured in Van Nuys on Friday morning after he was trapped under a marble slab.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they received a call around 9:19 a.m. about a potential technical rescue at 16009 W. Arminta Street.

man-trapped-marble.png
A man was critically injured after he became trapped under a large slab of marble in Van Nuys.  KCAL News

When they arrived, the man had already been freed by bystanders and was unresponsive.

First responders began performing life-saving measures and transported the man to a trauma center in critical condition.

It is unclear how the man became trapped under the slab. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.