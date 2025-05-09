Man in critical condition after being trapped under a marble slab in Van Nuys
A 47-year-old man was critically injured in Van Nuys on Friday morning after he was trapped under a marble slab.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said they received a call around 9:19 a.m. about a potential technical rescue at 16009 W. Arminta Street.
When they arrived, the man had already been freed by bystanders and was unresponsive.
First responders began performing life-saving measures and transported the man to a trauma center in critical condition.
It is unclear how the man became trapped under the slab.