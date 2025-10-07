Man charged after alleged attack on Riverside County real estate agent at vacant home
A man is facing six charges after he allegedly attacked a real estate agent at a vacant home in Riverside County, prosecutors said.
According to the Banning Police Department, 32-year-old Daniel Moreno was arrested after the incident which he allegedly left a man with serious injuries before leading police on a pursuit.
On Tuesday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Moreno:
Around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 2, officers with the Banning Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Butterfly Way for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, they found the victim, a real estate agent who remains unidentified publicly, suffering from serious injuries. The man said he entered what was supposed to be a vacant home as part of his official work duties when he was attacked by a man inside.
Moreno fled the scene in a Hyundai Elantra, police said. When officers identified the vehicle's driver as the suspect, they attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Moreno refused to comply.
Officers initiated a pursuit, which continued through Banning city streets before heading onto the 10 and 60 Freeways before ending up in Moreno Valley, police said.
After a successful PIT maneuver, the pursuit terminated in the area of Frederick Street and Atlantic Circle. Moreno was arrested at the scene.
Moreno, a Corona resident, was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.