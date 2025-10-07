Man charged after alleged attack on Riverside County real estate agent at vacant home

A man is facing six charges after he allegedly attacked a real estate agent at a vacant home in Riverside County, prosecutors said.

According to the Banning Police Department, 32-year-old Daniel Moreno was arrested after the incident which he allegedly left a man with serious injuries before leading police on a pursuit.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Moreno:

Attempted murder

Mayhem (maliciously depriving a human being of a member of his body and disabling, disfiguring, and rendering it useless)

Assault with a deadly weapon (keys)

Assault

False imprisonment

Reckless evading of a peace officer

Around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 2, officers with the Banning Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Butterfly Way for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, they found the victim, a real estate agent who remains unidentified publicly, suffering from serious injuries. The man said he entered what was supposed to be a vacant home as part of his official work duties when he was attacked by a man inside.

Moreno fled the scene in a Hyundai Elantra, police said. When officers identified the vehicle's driver as the suspect, they attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Moreno refused to comply.

Officers initiated a pursuit, which continued through Banning city streets before heading onto the 10 and 60 Freeways before ending up in Moreno Valley, police said.

After a successful PIT maneuver, the pursuit terminated in the area of Frederick Street and Atlantic Circle. Moreno was arrested at the scene.

Moreno, a Corona resident, was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

