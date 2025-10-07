Watch CBS News
Man charged after alleged attack on Riverside County real estate agent at vacant home

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

A man is facing six charges after he allegedly attacked a real estate agent at a vacant home in Riverside County, prosecutors said.

According to the Banning Police Department, 32-year-old Daniel Moreno was arrested after the incident which he allegedly left a man with serious injuries before leading police on a pursuit. 

On Tuesday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Moreno:

  • Attempted murder
  • Mayhem (maliciously depriving a human being of a member of his body and disabling, disfiguring, and rendering it useless)
  • Assault with a deadly weapon (keys)
  • Assault
  • False imprisonment
  • Reckless evading of a peace officer

    • Around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 2, officers with the Banning Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Butterfly Way for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, they found the victim, a real estate agent who remains unidentified publicly, suffering from serious injuries. The man said he entered what was supposed to be a vacant home as part of his official work duties when he was attacked by a man inside.

    Moreno fled the scene in a Hyundai Elantra, police said. When officers identified the vehicle's driver as the suspect, they attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Moreno refused to comply.

    Officers initiated a pursuit, which continued through Banning city streets before heading onto the 10 and 60 Freeways before ending up in Moreno Valley, police said. 

    After a successful PIT maneuver, the pursuit terminated in the area of Frederick Street and Atlantic Circle. Moreno was arrested at the scene.

    Moreno, a Corona resident, was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

    Dean Fioresi contributed to this report.

