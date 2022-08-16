Watch CBS News
Man caught on video destroying street vendor stand in Woodland Hills with an ax

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was caught on video destroying a street vendor stand in Woodland Hills with an ax, but no arrests were made — even though police say this is not the first time this man has gone after a street vendor.

woodland-hills-fruit-vendor-attack.jpg
(credit: CBS)

Reports of a "man with an ax" at about 8 p.m. Monday sent Los Angeles police officers to the corner of Dumetz and Canoga in Woodland Hills, where witnesses said a man had gone after a fruit vendor's stand. The vendor whose stand was being attacked was not hurt.

Video shows the man destroying a folding table and a multi-colored umbrella with an ax. A report was taken at Monday's scene, but no arrest was made.

Police said the same man had attacked a different vendor in May, but would not release the man's name.

Street vendors have been the target of violence with increasing frequency this summer. Earlier this month, a man was caught on video going on a racist tirade toward workers at a taco stand in Long Beach, while a woman last month attacked a different taco stand in South LA, dumping out food and barrels of horchata before attacking a woman who was working at the stand.

The attacks on street vendors have become such a concern, that the City of Santa Ana is considering a proposal to classify attacks on street vendors as hate crimes.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 8:47 AM

