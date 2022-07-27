Watch CBS News
Local News

Man's body found on South LA sidewalk

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man found dead on South LA sidewalk
Man found dead on South LA sidewalk 00:31

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found early Wednesday on a sidewalk in South LA.

A report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon as called in to police just before 1:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no details about how the man died.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect information.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 5:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.