Man's body found on South LA sidewalk

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found early Wednesday on a sidewalk in South LA.

A report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon as called in to police just before 1:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no details about how the man died.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect information.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.