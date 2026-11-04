Man arrested in San Francisco after deadly Orange County shooting, authorities say

A man linked to a deadly shooting in Orange County has been located and arrested in San Francisco, according to authorities.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said that around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of Breakers Isle and Niguel Shores Drive in Dana Point after individuals checked on a friend at his home, where they found him dead.

The man, identified only as a white man in his 70s, had been shot several days before being found, authorities said.

During the ensuing investigation, authorities used Automated License Plate Reader technology to locate the man's car, which was in San Francisco. Members of the OCSD then partnered with the San Francisco Police Department to find the vehicle.

When the vehicle was located, a man, identified as 32-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley, was inside. Several items linking him to the alleged killing, including a handgun, were found in the vehicle.

The OCSD said Studley was arrested in connection with the death. Studley's relationship with the victim remains unclear.

No additional details were immediatley made available.