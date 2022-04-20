Man arrested in Irwindale after attempting to force his way into home

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Irwindale after trying to force his way into a home early Sunday morning.

The man attempted to enter through a side window in the 15800 block of Hidalgo Street while a woman was inside.

According to the Irwindale Police Department, the woman screamed as the man tried to enter and her father came to confront the suspect who then ran from the scene.

Officers tracked down the suspect, identified as Jacob Ray Degolyer of Pasadena, a short time later.

He remains in custody on $50,000 bail.