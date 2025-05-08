Man arrested in connection with homicide at Valley Village apartment complex

A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide at a Valley Village apartment complex that has had neighbors on edge for more than a week.

The victim was found on April 26 at the complex located in the 12600 block of Riverside Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It was there that officers found 53-year-old Menashe Hidra, known to others as Manny, dead.

Officers were first called to the scene just before 4 a.m. on April 23 for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at the same unit where Hidra lived. They knocked and attempted to enter the apartment, but no one answered and they left the area until they were called back for a welfare check days later.

They haven't yet revealed circumstances surrounding the Hidra's death, but the incident has drawn the attention of many across Los Angeles County. It has sparked rumors of a serial killer operating in the North Hollywood area, which police say is not true.

Neighbors say that the complex has been plagued by people climbing onto their roofs in recent months, something that they believe allowed the suspect to break into the apartment next to Hidra's via skylight, where he then jumped onto the victim's balcony.

A 53-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment in Valley Village during a welfare check. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there was a break-in at the apartment next door. KCAL News

Though police haven't confirmed this, they did find evidence of a break-in at an adjacent unit and believe that it could be related to Hidra's death.

Investigators have not yet identified the suspect nor where they took him into custody.

Video posted on social media showed a hooded man as he tried to gain entry into multiple units at the apartment complex, and police released a photo of the man they believed to be the suspect as they continued their search. He was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old with black hair, who weighs between 180 and 220 pounds.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone who knows more to contact them at (818) 374-9550.