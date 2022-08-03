Watch CBS News
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica on Friday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Santa Monica on Friday. 

Quade Larry Colbert Santa Monica Police Department

The initial scene unfolded at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening at the Santa Monica Library on Santa Monica Boulevard, where authorities were informed of a stabbing that occurred in the area. 

They found 46-year-old Rimond Esmaeil Blandi, who had been stabbed multiple times, dead at the scene in the north courtyard of the library.

According to Santa Monica Police Department detectives, Blandi had been stabbed twice by Quade Larry Colbert, 34, who had fled from the scene. They identified both men as homeless. 

He was located and arrested Sunday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. 

Colbert was being held on $2 million bail. 

Officers noted that this was the first homicide of the year in Santa Monica. 



First published on August 3, 2022 / 11:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

