Man arrested for trying to kidnap 17-year-old girl in parking lot of Simi Valley Public Library

A was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a teenage girl outside of the Simi Valley Public Library.

The original incident happened at around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the library, located in the 2900 block of Tapo Canyon Road, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Investigators learned that the victim, a 17-year-old girl, was walking with her mother back to their car when they were approached by the suspect.

"The suspect grabbed the daughter by her wrist and arm, attempting to pull her into his vehicle while saying, 'Get in my car,'" the SVPD statement said. "The victim screamed and managed to pull away, causing the suspect to lose his grip."

Afterwards, the suspect got into his car and fled from the area, heading south on Tapo Canyon Road. It was described as a silver Hyundai two-door coupe with paper plates and noticeable damage to the passenger side.

A photo of the suspect's vehicle. Simi Valley Police Department

Despite their initial search for the suspect, police say they were unable to locate him in the immediate area.

A short time after their first report, police provided an update to say that they arrested the suspect whom they identified as 40-year-old North Hollywood man Marcus Hopkins.

He was booked on charges of attempted kidnapping, they said.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact SVPD detectives at (805) 583-6950.