Man arrested for threatening kids allegedly throwing candy at him in Seal Beach

Seal Beach police arrested a man for threatening and throwing candy at kids playing on a playground.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident," said Seal Beach Police Department Chief Philip L. Gonshak. "The students did the right thing by immediately notifying adults, and the adults should be commended for quickly calling 9-1-1."

According to police, the incident happened on Friday at about 7:45 p.m. near McGaugh Elementary School. At the time, the school's parent-teacher association was hosting a free outdoor movie event for families. Over 100 parents and students attended the event.

Police said that children were playing on the school's playground when 33-year-old Robert Fausett stopped his delivery truck nearby by and started yelling at the kids through a chainlink fence. He claimed the kids were throwing candy at his truck.

Fausett then hopped over the fence and started to threaten the children. He was later arrested for making criminal threats and causing a disturbance on school grounds.

No one was injured during the incident. Police released Fauset on bail.

"While we understand how frightening this incident was for the children and parents on campus, please know that the safety and security of the McGaugh community is one of our highest priorities as your Police Department," said Gonshak.