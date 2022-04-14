Watch CBS News

Man arrested for stealing $150,000 in clothing from Nike store

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities have arrested an Inglewood man for a string of robberies including one where he is accused of stealing $150,000 worth of clothing from an East Los Angeles Nike store. 

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said that the suspect, Julian Gutierrez, might be part of a larger band of thieves that committed several "Grab and Go" style robberies from February to April this year. Deputies claim that when Guiterrez was arrested authorities found "several thousand dollars worth of new clothing in his vehicle." 

While talking with law enforcement, Guiterrez admitted to several similar robberies at Ross Dress for Less stores in Huntington Park and downtown Los Angeles.

Deputies also believe that Guiterrez and his crew enlisted the help of juveniles in these robberies and have at least one juvenile in custody.

Guiterrez was arrested once before for a 2021 robbery but was released with an ankle monitor. He was subsequently arrested for grand theft in February for a robbery in Torrance. 

He is currently being held on $55,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on April 15 for his arraignment. 

