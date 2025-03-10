Man arrested for sexual assault on Ventura County bus

A Ventura County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a public bus last week, according to authorities.

Investigators were made aware of the incident on Friday, according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. They say that the victim, a 37-year-old woman, had gotten onto a bus in Camarillo where she was assaulted by the suspect.

She called them after getting off the bus in Ventura.

"The bus company immediately began reviewing transaction history as well as video footage from inside the bus," deputies said.

Due to this, they were able to quickly identify the suspect as 49-year-old Oxnard man Miguel Angel Salgado Rodriguez based on his common route of travel.

On Sunday, deputies saw Rodriguez at a bus stop in the 2700 block of Johnson Drive in Ventura and approached him, the statement said.

"During the initial contact with Rodriguez, he delayed the investigations by refusing to stop at the direction of deputies," VCSD's release said. "Rodriguez was arrested for the sexual assault on the bus and resisting and delaying an investigation."

Deputies say that they found evidence linking him to the assault from Friday when they searched him upon arrest.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail for sexual penetration with force and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer and is being held in lieu of $500,000, deputies said. He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

"Detectives suspect Rodriguez may have assaulted other people while on the bus or in and around bus stops," the release said. "Though he had a normal route of travel to work, it was discovered he also used the bus to travel around Ventura County."

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact them at (805) 654-9511.