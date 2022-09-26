Man arrested for sexual assault of several Santa Monica College students; police searching for more victims

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday after an investigation found that he had sexually assaulted several Santa Monica College students over recent weeks.

According to Santa Monica College Police, the man, a student identified as Christopher Noah Griddine II, was behind bars on $1 million bail.

He was arrested in connection with a series of sexual assault incidents where he would allegedly befriend women in an outdoor seating area on campus behind Drescher Hall before luring them off campus. Police detailed that he was drive them to a secluded area in the Malibu Canyons where he would assault them before driving them back to their homes.

Thus far, police indicate that there have been two reported incidents, but they believe that there may be additional victims.

Students were shocked to hear about the search for Griddine after receiving a campus-wide emergency alert Thursday evening, warning them to be on the lookout for a predator.

"I feel pretty safe here, so hearing about it, I was like, 'Wait, when did this happen?," said Taylynn Scranton, a student at SMC.

Scranton is among the many students who were disturbed by the news, taking it as a warning to be more vigilant and aware of their surroundings. She noted that she feels most comfortable when walking in a group, even before Thursday's message.

"I know these things happen. Just hearing about it makes it more of a reality," said Kassidy Campbell, another student. "Just makes me more aware, just in general."

Another campus-wide message was sent out Monday morning, alerting students and staff that Griddine was arrested. While they still feel safe on campus, thanks to the rapid response from police, the news left them with an unsettled feeling.

"Honestly, it's a chilling and disturbing feeling, if anything," said Jimmy Zalenski.

Griddine was charged with felony sexual assault after being arrested inside of one of the school's parking structures at around 8:20 a.m. Monday morning.

As they continue to search for any possible additional victims, Santa Monica College Police Department issued a statement to the student body that read:

"We strive to be one of the safest colleges in California and that the alleged actions of this arrested individual are not indicative of the behavior or conduct of those in our community."

Records indicated that Griddine has an extensive criminal history, and was most recently arrested for extortion in March.