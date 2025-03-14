Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for making alleged criminal threat at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly made criminal threats to the staff of Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. 

The threat caused the hospital to go on an hours-long lockdown, according to Pasadena City Spokeswoman Lisa Derderian. 

She told CBS News Los Angeles that the man was a patient at the medical center earlier in the day, but he became upset when he wasn't able to get an appointment that he wanted. The confrontation escalated until he made threats and left the scene. 

The man, who has not yet been identified, was caught somewhere in Los Angeles by police. He is being transported back to Pasadena, Derderian said. 

No further information has been provided. 

This is the second time in less than a week that some sort of threat has caused a Southern California hospital to activate emergency procedures, after a swatting call led to Loma Linda Hospital being evacuated on Wednesday evening. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.