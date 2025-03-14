Man arrested for making alleged criminal threat at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena

A man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly made criminal threats to the staff of Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

The threat caused the hospital to go on an hours-long lockdown, according to Pasadena City Spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

She told CBS News Los Angeles that the man was a patient at the medical center earlier in the day, but he became upset when he wasn't able to get an appointment that he wanted. The confrontation escalated until he made threats and left the scene.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was caught somewhere in Los Angeles by police. He is being transported back to Pasadena, Derderian said.

No further information has been provided.

This is the second time in less than a week that some sort of threat has caused a Southern California hospital to activate emergency procedures, after a swatting call led to Loma Linda Hospital being evacuated on Wednesday evening.